The 39-year-old was struck by the public transport vehicle on Argyle Street, near to Gray Street in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police were called to the scene at around 12.05am, with the man pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the bus and all passengers were uninjured.

Sergeant Nicholas Twigg from the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Govan said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died.

“We are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances and the cause of the crash.

“I would urge any witnesses, or anyone with information or personal footage that may assist our investigation to contact 101 quoting reference number 0008 of 5 June.”