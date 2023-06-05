Kilmarnock have signed Robbie Deas following his departure from Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
The 23-year-old had been linked with the Rugby Park outfit for some time.
This morning, it was confirmed that Killie had secured their man.
The centre-back has signed a two-year deal until the summer of 2025.
We’ve got Deas in defence 💪— Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) June 5, 2023
The young left-footed centre-back becomes our first signing of the Summer.
The former Scotland youth international arrives in Ayrshire as Derek McInnes' first summer signing.
Deas made over 100 appearances for Caley Thistle, and earned a Scottish Cup runners-up medal having gone up against Celtic at the weekend.
He the Highlanders from the Hoops in 2020, having come through the academy ranks at the Scottish champions.
He also enjoyed a loan spell with Alloa and Cowdenbeath prior to turning out for Inverness in recent years.
Upon his move, Deas said: “I fully understand the size of this club and the demands that will be placed on me as a player, so I’m excited about taking this step in my career.
“It was inspiring to speak with the manager about his ambitions for the club and it became clear that Kilmarnock would be a perfect fit for me.
"I’m determined to kick on and do my best for the manager and supporters over the next two years.”
READ MORE: Alan Power named among seven players released by Kilmarnock
It comes just two days after Killie released 15 players, including those on loan from other clubs.
Club captain Alan Power departed after just one year back at Rugby Park, while ex-skipper Chris Stokes and Championship goal-winning hero Blair Alston were also moved on.
Scott Robinson, Dylan McGowan, Lee Hodson, and Callum Waters all also departed the club.
Loan players including; Zach Hemming, Luke Chambers, Ben Chrisene, Ryan Alebiosu, Lewis Mayo, Jeriel Dorestt, Jordan Jones, and Christian Doidge returned to their respective parent clubs too.
Innes Cameron and Fraser Murray have agreed to new deals ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, with the former penning a one-year extension and the latter signing on for a further two.
Ash Taylor, Sam Walker, Brad Lyons, Liam Polworth, Liam Donnelly and Jack Sanders have all been offered new terms.
There is no further update on their situations at this stage, as the club remains in discussions with each player ahead of pre-season.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here