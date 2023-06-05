The 23-year-old had been linked with the Rugby Park outfit for some time.

This morning, it was confirmed that Killie had secured their man.

The centre-back has signed a two-year deal until the summer of 2025.

We’ve got Deas in defence 💪



The young left-footed centre-back becomes our first signing of the Summer. — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) June 5, 2023

The former Scotland youth international arrives in Ayrshire as Derek McInnes' first summer signing.

Deas made over 100 appearances for Caley Thistle, and earned a Scottish Cup runners-up medal having gone up against Celtic at the weekend.

He the Highlanders from the Hoops in 2020, having come through the academy ranks at the Scottish champions.

He also enjoyed a loan spell with Alloa and Cowdenbeath prior to turning out for Inverness in recent years.

Upon his move, Deas said: “I fully understand the size of this club and the demands that will be placed on me as a player, so I’m excited about taking this step in my career.

“It was inspiring to speak with the manager about his ambitions for the club and it became clear that Kilmarnock would be a perfect fit for me.

"I’m determined to kick on and do my best for the manager and supporters over the next two years.”

It comes just two days after Killie released 15 players, including those on loan from other clubs.

Club captain Alan Power departed after just one year back at Rugby Park, while ex-skipper Chris Stokes and Championship goal-winning hero Blair Alston were also moved on.

Scott Robinson, Dylan McGowan, Lee Hodson, and Callum Waters all also departed the club.

Loan players including; Zach Hemming, Luke Chambers, Ben Chrisene, Ryan Alebiosu, Lewis Mayo, Jeriel Dorestt, Jordan Jones, and Christian Doidge returned to their respective parent clubs too.

Innes Cameron and Fraser Murray have agreed to new deals ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, with the former penning a one-year extension and the latter signing on for a further two.

Ash Taylor, Sam Walker, Brad Lyons, Liam Polworth, Liam Donnelly and Jack Sanders have all been offered new terms.

There is no further update on their situations at this stage, as the club remains in discussions with each player ahead of pre-season.