Emergency services were called to a report of an injured man on Watermill Road in Fraserburgh around 6pm on Sunday.

As well as two ambulances, the Scottish Ambulance Service dispatched a special operations team and trauma team to the scene.

On arrival, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old man was also injured and was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. His present condition is unknown.

Police said enquires remain ongoing into the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm on Sunday, 4 June, 2023 we were called to a report of an injured man on Watermill Road in Fraserburgh.

“Emergency services attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 19-year-old man also suffered injuries during the incident and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”