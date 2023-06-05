The accident happened on Thursday of last week and involved a grey Peugeot 308 and a white DAF lorry.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the car, 37-year-old Joe Dutfield, from the Balmacara area, was taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he subsequently died.

Two passengers, girls aged six and 10, were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and have since been discharged.

Mr Dutfield’s family have asked for privacy and issued the following statement: “Joe was a dedicated and loving father to his girls.”

Police said enquiries remain ongoing into the crash, with officers continuing to appeal for anyone with any information to contact them.

Joe Dutfield, 37, who died following a crash on the A87 (Image: Police Scotland)

Sergeant Ally MacKay, from the Dingwall Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Joe’s family and friends at this very difficult time for them.

“Enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2680 of Thursday, 1 June.