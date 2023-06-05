Four decades after his death, Detective Sergeant William Ross Hunt, known as Ross, was recognised with a Chief Constable’s Bravery Award, awarded posthumously, at the ceremony at Police Scotland HQ in Tulliallan.

DS Hunt, a long-serving member of Strathclyde Police, died after responding to a report of a serious assault at a pub in Larkhall on June 4, 1983.

DS Hunt was among a number of officers attacked with weapons at a property in the South Lanarkshire town after arriving to arrest a suspect.

He encouraged the other detectives to get back to their vehicles, while trying to shield them from the attack.

He received numerous serious injuries and tragically died as a result.

Police Scotland said that his courageous actions ensured that the other officers survived the attack and those responsible were subsequently charged and convicted of his murder.

Detective Sergeant William Ross Hunt (Image: Newsquest)

The Chief Constable’s Bravery Award comes following a campaign by Lanarkshire Police Historical Society to have DS Hunt’s selfless actions recognised nationally.

The matter was discussed in the Scottish Parliament and Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone QPM offered the highest honour he can give.

Speaking after presenting the award to DS Hunt’s family, including his two sons, Sir Iain said: “Ross's actions saved the lives of his fellow officers. His selfless courage and public service reflect all that is good in Scottish policing. It was a privilege to meet Ross's family, and, together, recognise his outstanding bravery.”