The record itself was only a minor hit in the UK and went largely unremarked upon in the U.S outside of the Seattle scene but it would lay the groundwork for arguably the most iconic band of the era.

Two years after its release Nirvana - singer Kurt Cobain, bassist Krist Novoselic and new drummer Dave Grohl - would find themselves in the eye of a storm as the biggest band in the world, with the frontman becoming an avatar for Generation X.

It wasn't something that sat easily on Cobain's shoulders, with the man from Aberdeen - that's Aberdeen, Washington - suffering with addiction and mental ill-health.

By 1995 he was dead of a self-inflicted gunshot, the latest member of the so-called 27 Club which already included Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Jim Morrison.

Here we tell the band's tumultuous story through their own words and music.

Love Buzz (Bleach, 1989)

A cover of a song by the Dutch band Shocking Blue, 'Love Buzz' garnered more attention in the UK than it did in Nirvana's homeland. Their debut single failed to chart - which wasn't surprising as only 1,200 copies were pressed.

Sliver (Non-album single, 1990)

An unusually literal song which was released as a promotional single between Bleach and its follow-up Nevermind. 'Sliver' is told from the perspective of a kid who has been left at his grandparents house for the day, repeatedly imploring: "Grandma, take me home".

Smells Like Teen Spirit (Nevermind, 1991)

While 'Love Buzz' and 'Sliver' had been minor hits in the UK, 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' launched Nirvana into the stratosphere. Having gained a cult following on college radio it gradually climbed the charts and went top 10 in both the US and UK.

Drain You (Nevermind, 1991)

One of the poppiest moments on Nevermind, Cobain had to be tricked into double-tracking his vocals. Producer Butch Vig told the singer certain parts hadn't recorded properly to get him to repeat them, with three eventually used on the song.

Serve The Servants (In Utero, 1994)

How do you follow up the surprise hit which turned you into the voice of a generation? If you're Nirvana you make an aggressive, darker album of which early mixes were described as "unlistenable". On this opening track Cobain begins: "Teenage angst has paid off well, now I'm bored and old".

Heart Shaped Box (In Utero, 1994)

Nirvana's third album was largely inspired by the birth of Cobain's daughter, Frances Bean, who was named after Frances McKee of Scottish band The Vaselines. Lyrically it's dark and odd: "Meat-eating orchids forgive no one just yet/Cut myself on angel hair and baby's breath".

Marigold (Heart Shaped Box b-side, 1994)

Perhaps not a significant song in the Nirvana catalogue, 'Marigold' has wider import as the only song by the band written entirely by Dave Grohl. The drummer would go on to play guitar and sing for Foo Fighters after Cobain's death.

Jesus Doesn't Want Me For a Sunbeam (MTV Unplugged in New York, 1994)

The music of Scotland had a huge influence on Nirvana, with Cobain a fan of Teenage Fanclub and calling The Vaselines his "favourite band in the whole world". During their 1994 MTV Unplugged set they did a re-titled cover of one of the latter's songs.

You Know You're Right (Nirvana, 2002)

Recorded during Nirvana's final studio session, 'You Know You're Right' didn't see the light of day until 2002 thanks to a dispute between Grohl, Novoselic and Cobain's widow Courtney Love. It's now regarded as one of the band's best songs.

Where Did You Sleep Last Night? (MTV Unplugged in New York, 1994)

The final song on the MTV Unplugged album serves as Cobain's own requiem, his voice straining and cracking as it reaches his conclusion before the singer raises his head and locks his blue eyes with the camera. He was found dead in his Seattle home just months later.

Bonus

Pennyroyal Tea (In Utero, 1994)

It's title is a reference to a herbal home abortion in keeping with the natal theme of the album. On one line Cobain sings: "Give me a Leonard Cohen afterworld/So I can sigh eternally".

Lounge Act (Nevermind, 1991)

For all Nirvana were, in the words of Weird Al Yankovic, "loud and incoherent" they knew how to write a hook too - you don't become the biggest band in the world without some catchy tunes.

About A Girl (Bleach, 1989)

An early example of Cobain's pop smarts, 'About A Girl' shows clearly the Beatles' influence on the band. An acoustic version was released in 1994 and went to number one on the US alternative chart.

Lithium (Nevermind, 1991)

Perhaps the classic example of the Nirvana sound, 'Lithium' starts quiet and brooding with the unconvincing words "I'm so happy" before exploding into a riotous chorus.

I Hate Myself and Want To Die (The Beavis & Butthead Experience, 1993)

The title was apparently ironic rather than prophetic, but it annoyed Noel Gallagher so much he wrote 'Live Forever' in response. Said the Oasis man: "As much as I f*****g like him (Cobain) and all that s**t, I'm not having that."