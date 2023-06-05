Police were called to a report of a collision on the A75 between the A709 and A701 roundabouts on Monday morning.

A man was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Hospital, with recovery of the vehicles underway.

The A75 remains closed in both directions, Traffic Scotland reports.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 10.40am on Monday, 5 June, 2023 we received a report of a crash involving a vehicle a digger on the A709 Principal Road in Dumfries.

“A man has been taken to Dumfries and Galloway Hospital. Recovery of the vehicles is underway."