Fire crews were called to a property in Cambuslang on the outskirts of Glasgow on Friday afternoon to reports of a dwelling fire.

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) said it mobilised four appliances to extinguish the blaze after finding the timber frame of the 4-bedroom home on Langlea Drive “well alight” on arrival.

Crews spent approximately seven hours at the scene before leaving after ensuring the area was made safe.

READ MORE: Council and police under fire after children refused entry to Glasgow park

There were no reports of any casualties, SFRS said.

Reports suggest the property caught fire after the sun reflected on a discarded pane of glass on the front lawn.

A SFRS spokesperson said: ”We were alerted at 4.27pm on Friday, June 2 to reports of a dwelling fire on Langlea Drive, Cambuslang. Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene and on arrival firefighters found the timber frame building well alight.

A home caught fire on Langlea Drive in Cambuslang (Image: Google Maps)

A further two appliances were mobilised and firefighters extinguished the fire. Crews left the scene at 11.10pm after ensuring the area was made safe. No casualties were reported.”

Tuesday of last week saw Scotland record its hottest day of the year so far, with the temperature hitting 24.5C in Tyndrum, Stirling.

On Monday, Glasgow recorded 15.5 hours of sunshine - making it the sunniest place in the whole of the UK.