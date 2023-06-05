A Scots family home caught fire as temperatures reached 23 degrees Celsius over the weekend.
Fire crews were called to a property in Cambuslang on the outskirts of Glasgow on Friday afternoon to reports of a dwelling fire.
The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) said it mobilised four appliances to extinguish the blaze after finding the timber frame of the 4-bedroom home on Langlea Drive “well alight” on arrival.
Crews spent approximately seven hours at the scene before leaving after ensuring the area was made safe.
READ MORE: Council and police under fire after children refused entry to Glasgow park
There were no reports of any casualties, SFRS said.
Reports suggest the property caught fire after the sun reflected on a discarded pane of glass on the front lawn.
A SFRS spokesperson said: ”We were alerted at 4.27pm on Friday, June 2 to reports of a dwelling fire on Langlea Drive, Cambuslang. Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene and on arrival firefighters found the timber frame building well alight.
A further two appliances were mobilised and firefighters extinguished the fire. Crews left the scene at 11.10pm after ensuring the area was made safe. No casualties were reported.”
Tuesday of last week saw Scotland record its hottest day of the year so far, with the temperature hitting 24.5C in Tyndrum, Stirling.
On Monday, Glasgow recorded 15.5 hours of sunshine - making it the sunniest place in the whole of the UK.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here