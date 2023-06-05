Fire crews were called just before 4pm on Monday to the city’s Cathedral Street after the “spillage”.

Police Scotland said they were assisting the fire service “following reports of a small explosion”.

Emergency services have since shut North Hanover Street to George Street, North Frederick Street to George Street, George Street to Montrose Street and High Street to Cathedral Street.

Fire crews remain at the scene outside the University of Strathclyde’s Thomas Graham Building.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 3.54pm on Monday, June 5 to an incident at a property on Cathedral Street, Glasgow.

“Operations control mobilised eight appliances to the scene where they were met with a spillage of potentially hazardous materials.

“Crews remain in attendance. There are no reported casualties.”

Inspector Gary Montgomerie said: “We would ask drivers to use an alternative route, and people should avoid the area to allow emergency services access. There is no immediate threat to the public.”