Scottish musician Lewis Capaldi has announced that he is cancelling all remaining shows up until his Glastonbury performance later this month.
The Before You Go hitmaker said he is struggling “both mentally and physically” and is “struggling to get to grips with it all”.
He also said he needs to spend time with friends and family so he can be “Lewis from Glasgow” for a while.
The pop star recently opened up about his mental health struggles during his Netflix documentary titled Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now and was praised for his honesty as fans were able to catch a glimpse into his world.
In a full statement published on his Instagram stories today (June 5), Lewis said: “Hi everyone, hope you’re well.
“This is a really difficult message, and one that hurts me a lot to have to type, but I'm really sorry to say that I'm going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play Glastonbury on June 24th.
“It's been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all of the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of.
"That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically, I haven't been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I'm struggling to get to grips with it all.
“I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I'm able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come.
"I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands.
“I know many of you will have spent money on travel or hotels, which I appreciate more than ever with how difficult things are economically at the moment, so I'm extremely sorry for the impact this will have.
"The fact you're willing to come out and spend your time, money and love on these shows is beyond comprehension and I feel incredibly lucky.”
“I'm getting all the help and support I need from the incredible people around me who I'm so grateful for.
“I take none of this for granted and can't wait to be back doing it again. All my love Lewis x.”
