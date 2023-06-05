Member clubs were due to vote on the formation of the new fifth-tier league plan at tomorrow's SFA AGM at Hampden Park.

However, on the eve of the vote, an update to clubs confirmed the motion has been withdrawn from the agenda.

It reads: "Scottish FA Annual General Meeting: 6 June 2023 Withdrawal of Resolution 7.

"I refer to Resolution 7 in the Notice of the Scottish FA's 2023 Annual General Meeting, sent to mombers on 12 May 2023.

"Resolution 7 seeks approval (in accordance with Scottish FA Article 18.1) for the formation of The Scottish Conference League as a recognised football body.

"The Scottish FA Board has received a variety of feedback in respect of Resolution 7 and has concluded that it would like to carry out further consultation in respect of the player pathway to ensure the best development opportunities for Scottish players within the football pyramid."

The Conference League plans would have seen a new division implemented below League Two but above the Highland and Lowland Leagues.

It would have included clubs from both the Highland and Lowland League as well as B teams from Scottish Premiership clubs.

However, the proposed league system faced criticism that it would 'relegate' hundreds of clubs.

Now, it appears the idea has been shelved after a host of clubs revealed their intention to reject the idea at a Hampden vote.