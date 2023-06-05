Officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Watermill Road in the town around 6pm on Sunday.

A 24-year-old man was found with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Area commander Chief Inspector Sam Buchan said: “Our thoughts are with the deceased man’s loved ones at this difficult time. We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation to establish the full circumstances.

“I understand this incident will be concerning to people but I would like to reassure everyone, from our enquiries so far, there is no wider risk to the public.

“A visible police presence will remain in the area over the coming days to reassure everyone and I would urge anyone with concerns or information to speak to any of our officers.

“You can also call police on 101, quoting reference 3282 of 4 June, 2023, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”