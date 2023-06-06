Police and fire crews were called to an industrial unit at Tannochside Industrial Estate in Uddingston around 9.10pm on Monday evening.

On arrival, firefighters “quickly” extinguished a fire affecting a skip and a heavy goods vehicle.

Police said a 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital, with enquiries ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.10pm on Monday, 5 June, police were called to an industrial unit in Bedlay View, Tannochside Industrial Estate, Uddingston following reports of an explosion.

"SFRS and police attended and the fire was quickly extinguished.

“A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital following the fire and enquiries remain ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances of the incident.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: "We were alerted at 9.08pm on Monday, 5 June to initial reports of a building fire on Bedlay View, Uddingston.

"Operations Control mobilised a total of four fire appliances to the scene, where firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a skip and a heavy goods vehicle.

"Crews left at 11.51pm after ensuring the area was made safe."