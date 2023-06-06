The artist commissioned to design Scotland's national Covid memorial has condemned the "egotistic madness" of those who targeted it with 'anti-vax' graffiti.
The commemorative garden in Pollok Country Park was created to give relatives a place to remember loved ones who died during the pandemic.
It was discovered this week that the memorial had been targeted by vandals.
The words 'masking and vaxxing kids' were scrawled on an oak artwork and an information board has been completely destroyed.
Since March 2020, more than 12,000 people have lost their lives to Covid in Scotland.
Alec Finlay, the artist who was commissioned for the project, said: "It takes a kind of egotistic madness to damage a memorial created for those who lost loved ones, rather than walk on by.
"If you want to make a stand against science then have the guts go to George Square and make a speech.
"It takes an effort of blind will to fantasise that wearing a mask is a threat, rather than an act of solidarity."
The Herald initiated and led the campaign to create Scotland’s Covid memorial and Glasgow City Council stepped forward with the offer of Pollok Country Park as a location.
READ MORE: Families pay tribute to loved ones lost to Covid at unveiling of memorial in Glasgow
A public fund was set up and the project cost around £240,000 with generous contributions from bereaved families and those who have been affected by the pandemic.
Mr Finlay's 'I remember' concept takes the form of a memorial walk through Pollok Country Park, by way of forty oak artworks, which are inspired by human poses of support.
Each design refers to a photograph by Hannah Laycock or Alec, of someone affected by the pandemic, including bereaved families and people with Long Covid.
The oak tree supports, which were made by Alistair Letch, each bear the phrase I remember in English or one of Scotland’s other languages.
The official opening of the first phase of the memorial at the Riverside Grove was held last May.
"We’ve generally been lucky and the response to ‘I remember’ has been heartening.
"But we’ll keep repairing the memorial because people need a place to heal and pay their respects," said Mr Finlay.
READ MORE: Scotland falls silent to remember lives lost during Covid pandemic
The artist suggested that the official policy that the pandemic is over "went hand in hand" with "bullying" directed at those who are still grieving or battling Long Covid.
He said: "There's a crisis in our society around the real meaning of vulnerability, with tribal identities insisting only they have the right to suffering, only they know the truth."
Members of Covid19 Families Scotland, a support group set up to help those who have been bereaved, came together last month as a bench was placed within the grounds of the park.
Organiser Carolanne Stewart said families had wanted to fundraise themselves but Pollok Country Park offered to donate the bench.
In March a minute's silence was held at the National Covid Memorial attended by the then Deputy First Minister John Swinney.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here