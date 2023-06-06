In partnership with
SENECA MEDICAL GROUP
Seneca Medical Group, a renowned hair transplant clinic in the UK and Europe, is celebrating a well-deserved victory at the esteemed 9th Medical Excellence-Innovation & Health Tourism Awards in Greece.
The event, commemorating a decade of achievements by the Med-Professionals Communication Group in medical marketing, recognised exceptional accomplishments in the healthcare industry.
As a testament to their unwavering commitment to the field of hair transplantation and outstanding patient care, Seneca Medical Group proudly accepted the prestigious Innovation and Pioneering award.
This award highlights the clinic's dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and providing effective solutions for hair restoration, helping patients regain their confidence and achieve natural-looking hair growth.
Seneca Medical Group's expert medical team, equipped with the latest technologies and techniques, offers personalised services and treatments tailored to each patient's specific needs.
Their persistent pursuit of innovation ensures that patients receive the highest standard of care, resulting in natural-looking and long-lasting results.
Receiving the Innovation and Pioneering award further solidifies Seneca Medical Group's position as a leader in the hair transplantation field. Their commitment to innovation, combined with exceptional patient care, sets them apart from others in the field.
Patients seeking hair transplant treatments can trust Seneca Medical Group's highly skilled professionals, state-of-the-art technology, and unwavering dedication to excellence. With personalised attention and cutting-edge techniques, the clinic offers reliable and innovative solutions to help patients achieve their desired appearance.
If you are considering a hair transplant and are looking for a clinic recognised for its innovative efforts, Seneca Medical Group should be your top choice.
No matter which place you choose from Glasgow clinic or Edinburgh and Aberdeen diagnostic centers, you can have peace of mind knowing that only highly skilled doctors perform each treatment. These doctors have received thorough training at the renowned Seneca Training and Research Centre, and even respected figures like rugby player Tim Visser have entrusted Seneca Medical Group for their hair restoration needs, which highlights the clinic's exceptional reputation.
To learn more about Seneca Medical Group and to book your free consultation at their Glasgow, Edinburgh or Aberdeen Clinic, visit their website at https://senecamd.com.
Discover why Seneca Medical Group is the ‘go to’ destination for hair transplant treatments in the UK and embark on a transformative journey towards natural looking hair growth and self confidence.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here