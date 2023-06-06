However, countries around the world are bustling with more wonders than people might think, with other more obscure attractions often forgotten about.

With summer holidays around the corner, a new ranking of the most popular hidden gems around the world has been created by international car rental website DiscoverCars.com.

The list examined the distance to the closest airport, the cost of renting a vehicle and the price of petrol in each location using information sourced from travel website Atlas Obscura.

Fingal’s Cave on the Isle of Staffa off the west coast of Scotland was revealed as the most popular hidden gem in the world.

In second position was the storybook Rakotzbrücke, or the Devil's Bridge, located in the picturesque Kromlau Park in eastern Germany.

Making up the top five were Sorrento’s Valley of the Mills, The Sedlec Ossuary aka The Church of Bones in the Czech Republic and Playa del Amor aka Hidden Beach, in the Islas Marietas National Park in Mexico.

Completing the top ten were Skellig Michael (Ireland), Hobbiton (New Zealand), The Enchanted Forest (Canada), Glowworm Tunnel (Australia) and The Blue Forest (Belgium).

