The fire broke out on Tuesday evening at the NWH Waste Collection/Recycling Site on Nuneaton Street.

Police are also in attendance to assit with traffic management on nearby London Road near the Emirates Arena and Celtic Park.

Greater Glasgow Police Division took to Twitter to advise motorists to avoid the area, with local residents also warned to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke.

Avoid the Clyde Gateway at the Emirates Arena. Really big fire in industrial area with several fire engines on the site. pic.twitter.com/oodmiR1aUZ — leah stalker (@leah_stalker) June 6, 2023

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed that crews have been mobilised to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

One eye witness reported: "Avoid the Clyde Gateway at the Emirates Arena.

"Really big fire in industrial area with several fire engines on the site."

More to follow.