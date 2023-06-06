A Scots safari park is mourning the loss of one of its giraffes.
Blair Drummond Safari Park, near Stirling, said it was “deeply saddened” to announce the passing of 22-year-old giraffe Kelly.
The safari park said Kelly, one of the oldest giraffes in the UK, had been experiencing age-related health problems in recent times.
A safari park spokesperson said: “Despite the dedicated care provided by her keepers and veterinary team, it became apparent that her health was declining.
READ MORE: 13th Note Glasgow ordered to close over health issues amid union dispute
“As a result, a comprehensive health screen was conducted under full anaesthetic, and putting her to sleep was determined to be the best course of action.”
Born in 2000 at Chester Zoo, Kelly arrived at Blair Drummond in 2010, accompanied by her daughter Bella, who continues to reside at the safari park.
“Over the course of a decade, Kelly became an integral part of the Blair Drummond family and her loss will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing her,” the safari park added.
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the loss of Kelly, one of our beloved giraffes.— Blair Drummond SP (@BlairDrummondSP) June 6, 2023
As a result of her recent failing health, we sadly determined that the best course of action was to put her to sleep. Find out more: https://t.co/sSRJuEsfx7 pic.twitter.com/X49Qkdk5TL
Blair Drummond currently serves as a giraffe hybrid holding facility, offering a home to hybrid giraffes and allowing other zoos the opportunity to breed freely within their own collections.
As such, the facility acts as something of a retirement home for the giraffe community, with most of its residents in their later years.
Lead veterinarian Romain Pizzi commented: “Through detailed diagnostic testing and a post-mortem examination, we sadly discovered several health issues primarily associated with the natural effects of aging.
"While no single organ had failed outright, the combined impact of these conditions led to a decline in her metabolism, ultimately preventing her from maintaining her body condition.”
Deputy Large Mammal Team Leader Shonagh Bell added: “Kelly was a contentedly shy giraffe but when she warmed to you it felt like such an honour to be in her company. We miss her so much.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here