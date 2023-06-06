Allan Dell is determined to make up for lost time at Glasgow Warriors after putting pen to paper on a 12-month contract extension.
The 31-year-old loose-head prop has been capped 34 times by Scotland and was called up to the 2017 Lions tour to New Zealand, but endured a frustrating first season on the Scotstoun payroll following his move north from London Irish last summer.
His game time last season was limited to five appearances through a combination of a calf injury during the first half of the campaign and in the second, the good form of rivals for the No.1 jersey, most notably Jamie Bhatti and Nathan McBeth.
“I’m really looking forward to staying on with the Warriors,” said Dell. “My first season here was not what I had hoped it would be personally due to injuries, so I’m looking forward to a fresh season with a new opportunity to get out on the pitch.
“It’s been great to see what we are capable of [as a team] this season and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do next season. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”
Dell played five seasons with Edinburgh and three seasons for London Irish. He was born and raised in South Africa, earned Springbok honours at under-20s level and qualifies to wear the thistle through his Paisley-born grandmother.
“Having fought injury most of last season, Allan worked hard and grabbed the opportunity well when he was available,” said Warriors head coach Franco Smith. “He is a dynamic player and he works really well in our style of rugby. He fits in well with the rest of the squad and works hard to earn his place in the game day 23.
“He has shown great determination and was back fit at the right time to make an impact during the end of the season, and it will be great to see more of him next season.”
