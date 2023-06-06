The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed to The Herald that six appliances have been mobilised.

A SFRS spokesperson said the alarm was raised around 5:54pm on Tuesday evening.

Footage has been shared online showing huge plumes of smoke coming from the hills, located 19km to the north of Glasgow.

Crow Rd fire in the Campsies from Earl's seat #glasgow pic.twitter.com/acGDMsfJTp — Adrien Rascle (@AdrienRascle) June 6, 2023

One resident living near The Campsie Fells took to social media to say they are “under a blanket of smoke”.

Another local wrote that the smoke from the wildfire was covering their house “with ash falling on us”.