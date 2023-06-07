The Scottish Government’s Bottle Deposit Scheme is on the brink after the UK Government essentially blocked it from going ahead by demanding glass be excluded.
First Minister Humza Yousaf is meeting industry leaders today to help “decide whether it is feasible for us to go forward” with DRS, which is currently scheduled to launch in March 2024.
Months of wrangling, which has seen the environmental initiative become a political and constitutional football, look set to end soon as a deadline set by Humza Yousaf for UK Ministers to have a change of heart passed without action.
The long-running story is the most talked-about on the Herald’s website, as readers debate the pros and cons, the effects to business and the environment, and whether the costs are worth the inevitable price rise on products.
You can read our latest coverage here:
Humza Yousaf urges Rishi Sunak to rethink DRS intervention
DRS on brink of collapse after UK misses SNP's glass deadline
Now it’s time for you to have your say with our Herald Reader’s Poll - Do you want to see the DRS scheme go ahead, scrapped or brought in without glass included?
Lorna Slater, the minister responsible for the initiative, has already conceded to MSPs the scheme passed by Holyrood cannot go ahead as planned, claiming it has been “shot down by Westminster” after the UK Government refused to allow glass bottles to be included.
What do you think? Leave your comments below
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here