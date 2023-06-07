The alert runs from Wednesday to Saturday, with the fire service warning members of the public that even the smallest fire can spread uncontrollably and devastate entire hillsides.

The warning comes after 30 firefighters attended a wildfire which began in Cannich near Inverness on Sunday May 28 and remains ongoing.

Smoke from the fire was so widespread it could be seen from space.

Rural and remote communities are particularly impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant environmental and economic damage, the service said.

Station Commander John Harvey said: “We know that many people will be hoping to enjoy the outdoors when the weather is good, but we urge everyone to make sure that they don’t increase the chance of wildfire.

“That means being aware of the risks and following the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

“Wild and grass fires can start by the careless disposal of cigarettes and barbecues or campfires left unattended.

“They then have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land, wildlife and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.

“During this time of the year, many firefighters across Scotland are preparing to actively tackle wildfires as they work to protect our communities.

“However, many of these fires are preventable so please read our safety advice and enjoy the weather responsibly.”