The versatile defender was called up to the Scotland squad on Monday in place of Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston.

The 25-year-old then completed a move from Aberdeen to Bristol City on Tuesday before flying out to Spain to join his international colleagues for a training camp ahead of games against Norway and Georgia.

The uncapped former Rangers player said in a City video: “It’s an honour for me to get called up.

“Personally I feel I have been playing at a high level for the last couple of years and it’s great to get that recognition now and get in the Scotland squad and become an international.

“Hopefully I can get a couple of appearances.

“It’s good coming down to Bristol City as an international.”

McCrorie, who has signed a three-year contract with the Sky Bet Championship club, added: “It was just a new challenge for me.

“I have been up in Scotland for a while now, I felt as if I knew the league inside out and I needed something to take me out of my comfort zone.

“They set out their plans and showed me a lot of ambition for the club. You see with the facilities it has got everything at the club to progress to the Premier League.”