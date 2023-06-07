A dog with no eyes has been named as the face of the Dog Lover show 2023.
Abby, who lives in Stewarton with her owners Katie and Jonathan was found in Spain abandoned, tied to a tree, with double glaucoma, a broken toe, a hematoma and two hernias.
She is an Andalusian Podenco, a breed rescued from Spain where cruelty is rife toward hunting breeds.
The Dog Lover Show said: "We are delighted to announce Abby is the face of #TheDogLoverShow 2023.
"Rescued in Spain and brought to the UK by Blind Dog Rescue she lives by the mantra 'no eyes, all smiles'.
"We would like to thank the thousands of voters who helped us find the star of this year's event. Thank you also to all of you who sent in your entries, it was truly spectacular to see so many adorable dogs. Congratulations to our 13 finalists, it was a gift to meet all of you on our photoshoot."
The competition was held in conjunction with Dogs Trust and was open only to rescue dogs.
It has helped raise awareness of the numerous dog charities there are with an overwhelming number of dogs in rescue centres while they wait for their forever homes.
At The Dog Lover Show visitors will have a chance to meet various Dog Rescue Centres, including breed specific ones, plus visit the Dog Trust village for information and help about adopting or rescuing a dog.
The event will be held in Glasgow on September 9 and 10 at the SEC.
Organisers have promised a new layout of the show, with new stages and features.
Host Des Clarke will be on stage from 9am to 5pm with performances for all dog lovers, young and old.
Kids under 16 go free with a paying adult.
Tickets for the Dog Lover Show are available here
