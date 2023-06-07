The stand-in boss has been in charge of the first team since Robbie Neilson was sacked in early April.

However, after impressing during his caretaker spell, the Tynecastle hierarchy have opted to give the 36-year-old the reins until the summer of 2025.

He will be joined by Frankie McAvoy and Gordon Forrest, who will remain at the club as part of the first-team coaching staff.

📝 𝘾𝙊𝘼𝘾𝙃𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙈𝙀𝘿



Heart of Midlothian is delighted to confirm the coaching team of Steven Naismith, Frankie McAvoy and Gordon Forrest will remain at the club to continue to lead our men’s first team 👏



📰➡️ https://t.co/awV5IaUT0w pic.twitter.com/8fI6w2x4IX — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) June 7, 2023

Although, while Naismith will be recognised as the manager, officially, McAvoy will have the title of head coach, with Naismith acting as a technical director due to the former striker not having the required Pro License qualification to manage in European competition.

Chief Executive Andrew McKinlay commented: “We are thrilled to confirm Steven, Frankie, and Gordon as our coaching team.

“We received a number of excellent applications, and, after a robust recruitment process, we believe the three were the best candidates to lead us into next season while sharing our vision for the club’s future.

“Steven is an outstanding young coach with a strong track record of improving players whilst also displaying a commitment to blooding young talent through the ranks.

“Frankie has vast experience from his time coaching on both sides of the border and possesses an impressive track record of developing talent. Gordon, of course, is very familiar with the club already. He’s an outstanding presence on the training pitch and a very gifted coach.

READ MORE: Ross McCrorie aims to build on momentous week by winning Scotland cap

“I’m sure our supporters will join me in congratulating all three and wishing them every success.”

Sporting Director Joe Savage said: “We’ve been really impressed with all three of them, there’s a fantastic dynamic there and we believe they’ve earned this opportunity.

“They want to continue playing in a style that the fans like and the players enjoy. I think the performances spoke for themselves; you could tell the players really bought into what they were trying to achieve.

“Steven has had a wonderful playing career and worked towards this for a long time. He’s got a style and identity that I like and agree with. I think we’ll work together well to develop and enhance this team.

“I’ve known Frankie a long time from working together at Hamilton, Norwich and Preston. He brings a wealth of experience and has a history of developing young players who have been sold for millions of pounds. In his time as Academy Director, you can see the influence he’s had already.

“Speak to anyone about Gordon Forrest: and they’ll tell you what a top coach he is. Gordon’s brilliant on the grass, brilliant in taking sessions and that’s been utilised really well. They’re all good foils for each other and bounce ideas around together.

“The aim now is to be as successful as we can be. The first stop is to try and get through the European qualifiers which presents a challenge, but one we believe that we’re capable of rising to.

“The sky’s the limit. The three have shown in a short space of time what good ideas they have. Let’s see how far we can go because we’ve got a great chance to build something really special at Hearts.”

At The Herald and Times we know the importance of reaching you where it's convenient, which is why we've engaged top sportswriter James Morgan to bring you an irreverent daily update on what's happening in the world of sport. Be it football, golf, rugby, cricket or something more exotic, James will tread where the best stories take him. To get this bespoke piece sent directly to your email inbox for free every day at 5pm, simply take 5 seconds to type in your email here. It's that simple!