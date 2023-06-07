Among them was Jessie Csere, waiting in a wheelchair and wearing a rainbow-coloured cowboy hat. On her lap was a box containing a sleeping white kitten called Snowflake.

“I’m here with Snowflake and we’re waiting to board the first tram,” she said. “She’ll certainly be the first kitten, if not the first animal to go on this new route.”

Csere, who was chiefly just riding for fun, was planning, she said, on being a regular on the trams. “For me, the trams are far better for access than the buses. On the buses, we have to sit backward and I get travel sick. It makes a big difference to me that I can sit forward on the trams.”

It would turn out, however, that Snowflake was not the first animal to ride this new section. That honour went to a dog who got on the tram at the stop before.

But the mood amongst those waiting for the debut ride was frequently more one of relief than mild celebration, and, as someone who has lived with the coming and going of tramworks outside my door for fifteen years, I was there in that spirit too.

Jessie Csere with her kitten

Some at the tram stop were there just for the ride, but many had pitched up simply because this was now the obvious way to get into town. One man had just come out of the doctor's surgery, realised it was time for the first tram, and thought he might as well get on it. An elderly couple observed that they used to ride the last generation of trams in the 1950s.

For me, however, the sound of the distant bell, and the swoosh of the tram running past my window had already become a familiar backdrop. Practice-runs over recent months – ghost cars gliding by - have brought a new noisescape to get used to, different from the rumble and shake of the construction work itself.

It has been good to see our street, which had once lain open like a gaping wound, from which the skulls of the long-dead, pampered by archeologists, would gaze out accusingly at us passers-by, stitched up again so neatly.

By the time the first tram heading south arrived at the Foot of the Walk, it was already full, though not so packed it was impossible to squeeze on. The first going north to Newhaven was so jammed it looked as if some faces were pressed against the window.

Another ride later in the day saw it packed again. Two women sat with an Ipad filming the route, as I had done myself earlier in the day, and seemed thrilled to see the shopfronts of Leith Walk anew through the glass. I asked them if they were likely to use the route regularly. "No, we'll use the bus. It comes closer," they said. "This tramline doesn't come anywhere near us."

But, in Leith, where I live, this extension has been a long time coming, and there has been a great deal of pain in the process. Edinburgh's council leader has said the 'toxic legacy' has gone - but that's not so everyone. Whilst there’s a relief and pleasure to finally being able to woosh up the Walk to the city centre, not so very long has passed that we residents have all forgotten the rattling and quaking of our buildings as hammers and drills ripped open the street.

Some, like Constitution Street resident Martin Smith, have suffered more than others. His house now leans to one side and has cracked walls inside and in. Two of his walls need to be rebuilt. But he has been frustrated in his attempts to get the damages paid for by the council and is now resorting to paying lawyers.

Locals have felt the impact on mental and physical health of living in what has effectively been a long-term construction site. Businesses have struggled. At times the cafes of this street seemed so blocked in by Heras fencing that it was surprising to see even the occasional customer sitting there at the window, having found a way in.

Even amongst these first riders there were those still grumbling over what the area had been through in getting to this moment. One woman, a resident of Constitution Street, declared that she felt like a “class traitor” for taking a ride up. But, she observed, with more limited bus routes now, this was for her the only option.

She was not the only grumbler. There was also a theory, expounded by one person at the tram stop, that the reason the Leith Low Traffic Neighbourhood and controlled parking had been timed for the tram's start and was in order to force us to use them.

The hope, of course, is that tourists and those in other parts of town will indeed use the trams to visit and spend their money in the shops and restaurants. There will be enough tram riders t give a boost to those businesses that have suffered but stuck in there, cleaving, simply because there was little other option, to the local motto, “Persevere”.

I would recommend the ride, even if it's just for the view, as it slides down busy Leith Walk, with its mix of hipster coffee bars, pubs, mobile phone repair shops, a Chinese supermarket, old-style greengrocers, on past the statue of Queen Victoria, then towering Robert Burns, and down to the docks, where the resident boats range the cruise ship, Victoria, temporary home for over 1000 Ukrainians, to the elegant hotel, the Fingal, in a converted Northern Lighthouse Board ship. Come on down.