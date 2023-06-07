McGregor is not with his close friend this time around but was part of Taylor’s entourage in Las Vegas two years ago when the Prestonpans fighter became the undisputed champion of the world. McGregor, at that stage, was European champion and it seemed only a matter of time before he too would be fighting for global honours.

The route to the top is rarely straightforward but, after a frustrating 18 months when he saw numerous fights scheduled then cancelled, including the proposed rematch with Kash Farooq, and gave up all three of his bantamweight titles, the man known as Lightning is ready to reignite his career.

Still just 26, the former British and Commonwealth champion has signed a long-term promotional deal with Wasserman Boxing that will commence with a homecoming contest on July 21 at the refurbished Meadowbank Sports Centre.

It might not be Madison Square Garden but McGregor is willing to be patient. He wants to re-establish his credentials with a series of fights in Edinburgh before pushing for wider recognition. The super-bantamweight division has been placed on notice.

“This news is what I’ve been wanting and what I’ve been needing,” said an ebullient McGregor of the Wasserman deal. “I’m just buzzing that it’s over the line and I can push on again with my career.

“I needed a change and to go with someone who could get me back on track. I knew I wouldn’t be short of offers but I liked the fact that Wasserman really wanted to build me up again back in Edinburgh, my hometown. I felt that was what I deserved and I’m happy with everything that they’ve promised me.

“I look at the super-bantamweight division and feel that I’m not too far away from the top. I just feel that I need to get a bit of momentum behind me and take it fight from fight. I’m the perfect example of how things don’t always run to plan so there’s no point looking too far ahead.

“I’m still only 26 which people maybe don’t realise as I’ve achieved so much in my career already. I’ve plenty of time yet in which to realise my ambitions. Josh was 24 when he turned pro and look at everything he’s gone on to achieve.

“I’m gutted that I’m not out there this weekend with him but that’s the dream – to go abroad to fight in big venues and win major titles. But for now it’s all about re-establishing myself in Edinburgh.”

Both Taylor and McGregor have expressed their frustration at the lack of suitable venues in the capital, with both making their names instead on big nights in Glasgow. The reopening of Meadowbank, then, has been welcomed by McGregor as he looks to fight in the city for the first time since his professional debut.

“I’ve loved fighting in Glasgow but to be back in Edinburgh, in my old amateur gym in Meadowbank, is really special,” he said. “I’ve never fought in the city since my debut on Josh’s undercard in 2017. So to be headlining my own show there is going to be a big night for me and for the whole of Edinburgh.

“Tynecastle is more than a possibility if we need somewhere bigger for future fights. Everyone knows how close my relationship is with Hearts and Wasserman are keen on it so it’s definitely an option. Realistically it could happen this time next year.”

There are other nice nods to McGregor’s past, including a return to the same broadcaster – Channel 5 – who showcased his debut at Ingliston almost six years ago.

“The profile and exposure I’m going to get from fighting on terrestrial TV is massive,” he added. “What I like about Channel 5 is that my gran, my neighbours and anyone who doesn’t have DAZN or all the other sports channels will be able to tune in to see me. It’s hard for the older generation in particular to keep up with all the online streaming channels and the rest of it. This way the whole of the UK can see me. I want to bring big night boxing to Channel 5 with my fan-friendly style. People are going to love watching me fight and the more tuning in the better.”

McGregor fancies Taylor to get past Teofimo Lopez on Saturday in what is his own return to action after 16 months out of the ring. And what chance the pair one day fighting on the same card again in Edinburgh? Rule nothing out.

“I think Josh will be too big and too strong and will get rid of Lopez late on down the stretch,” was McGregor’s big-fight prediction. “The two of us have had a very frustrating few years. But we’re both back and coming back with a bang.”