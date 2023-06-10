And with a view that looks directly onto Ben Nevis who can blame them for making the most of the Highland air.

Building an Alpine-style log cabin was a long-held dream come true for Jack Ferguson, who lives in Fort William, nine miles from the village of Spean Bridge where he grew up.

The unique property, which took just over two months to build will feature in the fifth episode of everyone's must-see Monday show, Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Interior designers Anna Campbell Jones and Banjo Beale and architect Michael Angus head to the Highlands and Islands to view three homes that are all vying for the coveted title.

Archwood Lodge is home to Mr Ferguson and his partner Penny Laird along with Jack’s son Archie, their cats Merlot and Romeo and sausage dog, Gus.

Built over two levels, the house brings the outside indoors with a view that elicits a"wow" from the judges when they first lay eyes on it.

"Ever since I was 20 years old I've wanted to build a log house," said Mr Ferguson, 52.

"I've managed to make my dream come true.

"I said this on the show but when I have my morning coffee on the veranda and look at Ben Nevis and Aonach Mor I feel like I'm on holiday.

"I spent quite a lot of time looking for the right plot for it", he added.

"It was our dream house and I couldn't just stick it anywhere.

"The two key factors were that it must have a beautiful view and I was really keen to have as much sun as I could get.

"We get the sun from the minute it rises to the minute it goes down."

He said the house was big enough to incorporate four or five bedrooms but the couple settled on three because they wanted a completely open space above the living room and a balcony.

The cabin is cheap to heat with a log burner in the living room sufficient to warm the entire house, says the owner.

The judges comment on the quirky accessories dotted around the cabin and the fact that every room looks completely different in style. Mr Ferguson, who has three children and five grandchildren, says the interior design was all down to his partner.

"I had it more the old, traditional way with a big wooden dining table and tartan blinds but Penny changed it all - as women do," he said laughing.

The house was built nine years ago, with Mr Ferguson project-managing and took just eight weeks and three days to complete using pine imported from Finland.

"It was a Greek team who came over to build it," said the owner.y

"You can't really get wood in the UK. The nearest wood would be Douglas Fir and you would maybe get 25 years and it would be rotten.

"The pine we have is guaranteed for 50 years."

The 'SHOTY' judges also head to the Isle of Skye in the forthcoming episode to visit two distinctive properties.

Achachork is a self-build property in Portree, home to Muriel, John and their three terriers, Georgie, Mixie and Tilly

Set in the most incredible location with stunning views, Achachork was designed by the couple with subtle nods towards acclaimed architect, Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

The final property in the Highlands and Islands is Lochbay, a historic croft house also on Skye, home to Denise and Bob.

In spite of requiring extensive renovation, Denise wasn’t deterred and instantly fell in love with Lochbay. Bob wasn’t so sure but now embraces Lochbay living and the incredible location.

At various points, the walls are four feet thick and as well as cosy, welcoming interiors, the home also has a quirky garden room.

The fifth episode of Scotland's Home of the Year will be screened on Monday at 8.30pm on BBC Scotland.