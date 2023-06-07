Celebrating the best of Scottish golf and hospitality, the tournament returns for another year, featuring three outstanding championship courses at St Andrews.

In collaboration with the PGA in Scotland, the Old Course Hotel Pro Am will take place over 20-22 September 2023.

It will be played over three rounds, and includes the championship courses The Duke’s, Kingsbarns Golf Links, and Dumbarnie Links as the host venues.

The event offers both amateurs and professionals a five-star experience at the Old Course Hotel and the chance to play on some of the finest courses in Scotland.

Confirmed as a key fixture within The PGA in Scotland 2023 schedule, the tournament has a £25,000 minimum prize fund for the professionals who enter.

Ayden Roberts-Jones, Manager of The Duke’s, said: “We are delighted to announce the return of the Old Course Hotel Pro-Am. The inaugural event was heralded as a tremendous success and we look forward to welcoming all of the teams to St Andrews in September.

"The event is growing a fantastic reputation in offering three world-class golf experiences matched with outstanding hospitality, service, and the opportunity to explore and enjoy St Andrews during the week.”