FORMER Celtic and Norway defender cum midfielder Vidar Riseth believes Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen is the “right coach” to replace Ange Postecoglou – because of his proven track record of landing exceptional players in the international transfer market for affordable fees.
Knutsen, who led Bodo to back-to-back Eliteserien titles in 2020 and 2021 and then through to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Conference League, has emerged as one of the favourites to take over from Postecoglou at Parkhead.
Riseth feels the three-time Eliteserien Coach of the Year, who masterminded an astonishing 6-1 win over the Roma team managed by Jose Mourinho in the Conference League group stages in 2021, would be the perfect man for the job.
READ MORE: SFA chief Ian Maxwell on Steve Clarke’s future after Celtic link
The 52-times capped 51-year-old, who has worked as a television pundit in his homeland since retiring from playing, has marvelled at how his countryman has repeatedly assembled successful sides on a limited budget at the Aspmyra Stadium.
The utility man saw how his then manager Dr Jo Venglos was widely ridiculed by opposition fans and media pundits when he signed his Slovakian compatriot Lubomir Moravcik from Duisburg for £200,000 the month after he arrived in Glasgow in 1998.
However, he watched the midfield magician take Scottish football by storm during the next two seasons, make his detractors eat their words with his inspired attacking displays and firmly establish himself as an all-time Celtic great.
Riseth is confident that Knutsen, who has also been linked with a move to Ajax following the sacking of John Heitinga last week, would be able to unearth a similar standard of player and help the Scottish champions to compete with opponents from larger and richer leagues at the highest level in Europe.
However, he has seen how the 54-year-old, whose team recorded an emphatic 5-1 aggregate victory over Postecoglou’s side in the Conference League knockout round play-off last season, has turned down the chance to move abroad in the past and thinks the treble winners will do well to land him.
READ MORE: The compelling Celtic case for Kjetil Knutsen as next manager
Asked if he thought that Knutsen would be a good appointment by Celtic, he said: “One hundred per cent.
“I know that before he signed his current contract with Bodo/Glimt that he had the chance to go to Bundesliga clubs in Germany and Premier League clubs in England. But he felt that he couldn’t walk away because he had a really good team.
“If Celtic have a chance to sign him up they have to because he is a really good coach. He is definitely the right coach for Celtic. But I think it is going to be really difficult for them because he is really happy at Bodo.”
Riseth added: “The system that he uses at Bodo/Glimt has been a big part of their success, but he also has to pick the right players. He is a manager who can see the good side of every player and put all the players he has together in a system that works good. That is very important for a team to get success.
“One of his great strengths is being able to find the right players. Sometimes he doesn’t go for the big, big names. Knutsen is this type of coach. He finds players who are good in the system he uses and makes it work.
“Everyone in Scotland will remember Lubomir Moravcik. When he came to Celtic nobody had heard about him. But he played brilliant football, scored a lot of good goals and enjoyed great success. He is a legend at Parkhead now.
“Celtic are not able to spend the sort of money on players that the teams they play in Europe can. That is why I think Knutsen is the right coach for Celtic.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here