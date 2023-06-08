The draw for the group stages of next season's Viaplay Cup has been made.
Taking place this afternoon, the draw for the 2023/24 edition of the domestic competition has revealed some interesting ties.
Celtic were the winners of the tournament this year, and with the new season already just a few weeks away, all teams entering at this stage can begin to dream of a special day out at Hampden.
There will be tricky ties ahead for Dundee United, Kilmarnock, Ross County and Dundee.
The draw has also paired Raith Rovers and Dunfermline, so a Fife derby is on the cards next month.
Draw in Full:
Group A
St Johnstone, Ayr United, Alloa Athletic, Stirling Albion, Stenhousemuir
Group B
Dundee United, Partick Thistle, Falkirk, Peterhead, Spartans.
Group C
Livingston, Hamilton Accies, Cove Rangers, Clyde, Brechin City.
Group D
Ross County, Morton, FC Edinburgh, Kelty Hearts, Stranraer.
Group E
Dundee, Inverness, Airdrieonians, Dumbarton, Bonnyrigg Rose.
Group F
Kilmarnock, Raith Rovers, Dunfermline, Annan Athletic, Albion Rovers.
Group G
Motherwell, Queen's Park, Queen of the South, East Fife, Elgin City.
Group H
St Mirren, Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar, Cowdenbeath.
The opening games will be played on July 15/16, with further matchdays on July 18/19, July 22/23, July 25/26 and July 29/30.
Further details are expected soon on exact fixture dates and any TV picks.
Second-round games will feature on the weekend of August 19/20, while the quarters are scheduled for the midweek of September 26-28.
The semis will be played on the weekend of November 4/5.
And the final is penciled in for Sunday, December 17.
