Taking place this afternoon, the draw for the 2023/24 edition of the domestic competition has revealed some interesting ties.

Celtic were the winners of the tournament this year, and with the new season already just a few weeks away, all teams entering at this stage can begin to dream of a special day out at Hampden.

There will be tricky ties ahead for Dundee United, Kilmarnock, Ross County and Dundee.

The draw has also paired Raith Rovers and Dunfermline, so a Fife derby is on the cards next month.

Draw in Full:

Group A

St Johnstone, Ayr United, Alloa Athletic, Stirling Albion, Stenhousemuir

Group B

Dundee United, Partick Thistle, Falkirk, Peterhead, Spartans.

Group C

Livingston, Hamilton Accies, Cove Rangers, Clyde, Brechin City.

Group D

Ross County, Morton, FC Edinburgh, Kelty Hearts, Stranraer.

Group E

Dundee, Inverness, Airdrieonians, Dumbarton, Bonnyrigg Rose.

Group F

Kilmarnock, Raith Rovers, Dunfermline, Annan Athletic, Albion Rovers.

Group G

Motherwell, Queen's Park, Queen of the South, East Fife, Elgin City.

Group H

St Mirren, Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar, Cowdenbeath.

The opening games will be played on July 15/16, with further matchdays on July 18/19, July 22/23, July 25/26 and July 29/30.

Further details are expected soon on exact fixture dates and any TV picks.

Second-round games will feature on the weekend of August 19/20, while the quarters are scheduled for the midweek of September 26-28.

The semis will be played on the weekend of November 4/5.

And the final is penciled in for Sunday, December 17.

