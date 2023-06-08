Mr Blanchflower, a former member of the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee, said the Tory policy of austerity had “killed poor people” and had “no economic purpose at all”.

He also asked if ordinary people had been better under the Tories during the past decade, delivering the damning verdict: “The answer is you are worse off today than you were in 2010.”

The article has been one of our top-read stories on the website today, so we want to know: Have the Conservatives been good for the UK economy?

Vote now in our exclusive Herald Poll – closing tonight.

Mr Blanchflower’s interview comes from our award-winning team of business journalists.

Read what the economist said here:

Hiking interest rates no answer to UK Brexit woe

Danny Blanchflower: Interest rate rises will not fix Brexit impact

Danny Blanchflower: Tories 'utterly incompetent' on economy

For more cutting-edge insight into the world of finance, industry and the economy, check out our business pages each day.

And leave a comment below to discuss this story further.