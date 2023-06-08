A study by international removal firm MovingDB collected a sample of 1,000 properties sold each UK postcode area from Rightmove and calculated the difference between the date of the property’s latest sale and the date of data retrieval to work out each location’s average homeowner tenure.

The analysis found that homeowners in Hamilton stay for just under a year (333 days or 11.1 months) on average before upping sticks — the shortest tenure in the UK.

Three other places in Scotland made the ‘shortest tenure’ top 10, with Dunfermline (11.9 months) in third place, Airdrie (12.2 months) in fourth place and Motherwell (12.8 months) in 10th place.

The study also concluded that homeowners in Inverness stick around longer than any other city, averaging a tenure of 1,998 days or 66.6 months, way more than in second placed Birmingham (45.8 months).

In regards of UK council area where homeowners stay the longest, Highland came in at eighth position, with homeowners averaging a tenure of 94.2 months.