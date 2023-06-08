Police received a report of an item of baggage left at the station on Killermont Street around 10.30am on Thursday.

Passengers were evacuated, with bus services also diverted away from the station.

Officers attended and it was found to be an empty suitcase.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 10.30am on Thursday, 8 June, we received a report of an item of baggage left at Buchanan Bus Station, Killermont Street, Glasgow.

“Officers attended and it was found to be an empty suitcase.”

The station has since reopened and services are returning to normal.