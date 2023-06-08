A total of 33 awards crediting the vital work of print and digital journalism were announced at the ceremony in Glasgow.

The Herald initiated and led the campaign, run by deputy head of content Deborah Anderson, to create the National Covid Memorial - a place to remember the lives lost during the pandemic. A public fund was set up and it led to a close to £250,000 memorial being created in the grounds of Glasgow’s Pollok Country Park.

The first phase was opened by the then deputy First Minister John Swinney in May 2022 and the memorial, designed and created by artist Alec Finlay, was completed earlier this year.

The campaign was awarded the coveted Campaign of the Year award.

Martin Williams won the award for Financial/Business journalist of the year, while The Herald also had runners-up in a number of categories.

Vicky Allan was runner-up in the Interviewer of the Year category, as was Teddy Jamieson for Arts & Entertainment Writer.

Our restaurant reviewer, Ron Mackenna, was runner-up in the Food & Drink category and Gaby McKay for Feature Writer.

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to former Sunday Herald editor Richard Walker by the First Minister Humza Yousaf.

Mr Walker also helped to launch The National in 2014.

Herald editor Catherine Salmond said: "I am very proud I was of the entire team recognised at the Scottish Press Awards.

“We had a great number of nominations, and it was fantastic to see your efforts recognised. Scotland’s Covid Memorial Campaign, led by Deborah Anderson won Campaign of the Year. What greater an indication is there that we are doing our job than by influencing meaningful change in Scottish society?

"Congratulations to Martin Williams for winning Financial/Business Journalist of the Year. Martin is relentless in his pursuit of exclusive stories, every day of every week, so we were thrilled for him to have his efforts recognised.

“Our runners-up included Gaby McKay (Features Writer), Vicky Allan (Interviewer of the Year) and Teddy Jamieson (Arts and Entertainment Writer), and Ron McKenna (Food and Drink).”

The Herald's sister title The Glasgow Times scooped an award for Best Podcast for Glasgow Crime Stories, while the Largs and Millport News won Local Campaign of the Year for its Raise Funds For Alara appeal.

The Dunfermline Press was also a runner-up at the Scottish Press Awards in the Weekly Newspaper of the Year category. Iain Smith, of the Alloa & Hillfoots Advertiser, was runner-up in the Local Feature Writer of the Year category.