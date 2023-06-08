The former Parkhead defender insists the next man in the dugout not only has a fiendishly difficult task in matching the Greek-Australian for results and silverware, but in creating anything like the ‘special’ bond he forged with the fans.

Postecoglou, despite some initial scepticism over his suitability, proved an immensely popular figure during two trophy-laden campaigns. He delivered a world-record eighth treble in his final act as manager and his departure for Tottenham Hotspur has proven painful for supporters who took him into their hearts.

An ever-growing list of candidates to replace him includes the likes of Brendan Rodgers, Enzo Maresca, Kjetil Knutsen, Pascal Jansen and Kieran McKenna, among others, with the Celtic board expected to make their decision over the coming weeks. Whoever arrives will find an all-conquering squad and guaranteed Champions League football waiting for next season.

But while an attractive prospect, Wilson suspects it will be challenging to recreate the synergy between Postecoglou and the fanbase, which puts the onus on the club’s hierarchy to make sure they get it right again.

“I don’t think they’ll be relaxed,” Wilson said. “They must have had a succession plan in place, but when they were planning on using it probably wasn’t right now.

“I know these talks will have probably have taken place over a couple of weeks, so more time than the public will have had to deal with it. It’s still a tall act to follow and it’s going to be very difficult to replace a manager like Ange Postecoglou.

“The ties they have, they have used them well in the past and will be looking for the same. But whoever comes in, it’s not only a tough act to follow with the style of play and the squad that’s been amassed under Postecoglou, but the connection with the fans this Celtic manager had was something special.

“Going back years, Brendan Rodgers may have had a wee bit of it at the start, but it faded a bit. Gordon Strachan didn’t have anything like [what Ange had].

“Neil Lennon, a legend of the club and ex-captain, didn’t have anything like it. Martin O’Neill? Yes, probably, and also Tommy Burns before him. There are very few who have that connection, who get that feeling around Celtic Park that Postecoglou brought.

“That’s going to be hard to follow.”

