The departure of the Colombian has opened up possibilities and places this summer and the way in which Beale addresses the issues in the final third will define how the campaign unfolds for Rangers.

Deals for Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling and Jack Butland have been welcomed by supporters as Beale has started to overhaul a squad that has long been in need of a rebuild.

But it will be the moves made at the top end of the park that could prove to be the most significant ones for Rangers ahead of a campaign that must deliver the Premiership title.

Captain James Tavernier would lead by example once again last term as he netted 18 times in all competitions. As impressive as that feat was, it spoke volumes about Rangers individually and collectively.

READ MORE: Mark Hateley on Michael Beale's Rangers challenge after Ange departure

This is a side that needs an injection of guile and goals. If Rangers are to top the table, they must first top the scoring charts.

"It’s a big turnover," Mark Hateley, the legendary former Rangers striker, said as he promoted the Glasgow European Capital of Sport 2023 Refugee Football Tournament. "You can see that. And it’s not a one summer turnover for me.

"It’s far more than that. It’s going to take a lot of investment when you look at what is needed right now.

"You need a goalscorer. You don’t need one. You don’t need two. You need three goalscorers.

"You need two that are in your starting 11 who can score more goals than your right-back and your captain if you are going to have a chance of winning anything. That’s a given.

"Alfredo could only play as a one. He found it really difficult to play with another player around him.

"That’s out of the equation now. The way Rangers and Michael approach it now is a completely blank canvas.

"There’s a possibility of playing three at the back, five across the middle and two up front.

"All that sort of stuff. That’s what’s opened up now for Rangers."

Younger supporters will recall the partnership between Kris Boyd and Kenny Miller with fondness. Others will remember the seasons when Ally McCoist and Hateley were one of the most feared partnerships in European football or hark back to the days of the famous Millar, Brand and Wilson forward line.

READ MORE: What does Postecoglou Celtic exit mean for Rangers and Michael Beale?

It has been some time since Rangers have had a prolific duo leading the attack. Whatever other work Beale does during the window, no arrivals will outshine the strikers in terms of importance.

"There’s a lot to be done at Rangers right now," Hateley said. "I don’t think it’s a one summer fix to be quite honest.

"It all change now because certain players have left the club. The way the style of play can be adapted.

𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗠𝗢𝗩𝗘! 🤩



The build-up play, Alfredo Morelos' skill, Ryan Kent's finish! 💥



Steven Gerrard's celebration 🤗



Rangers at their very best!#UEL pic.twitter.com/5oYZ0DDdPT — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 25, 2021

"Over the past two or three seasons, there’s been one style of play at Rangers. It’s been 4-3-3 and it’s never changed from that.

"Within that formation they’ve played slightly differently but it’s generally been a 4-3-3.

“You have to score more goals than the opposition every week, it’s as simple as that.

READ MORE: The Steven Gerrard plan that Michael Beale can use in Rangers rebuild

“The game does not change. It is all about scoring goals and Celtic scored a lot more than Rangers last season. That is why they won the league.

“Rangers have only really had one main goalscorer in the team over the last five years and that has been the full back. That has been the reality of the situation.

"Clean sheets are important, but scoring more goals than your challengers is even more important."

Morelos may have gone but Beale still has two strikers on his books. Their fortunes and their futures provoke debates of their own, though.

An effort in the win over St Mirren on the last day of the campaign saw Antonio Colak join his skipper on 18 goals but it remains to be seen what part, if any, he has to play going forward.

“I still don't think he brings enough," nine-in-a-row hero Hateley said. “To be an impact player you need to have energy and I don't think he brings that.

“If you get ball into the six-yard box then he will score those sorts of goals.

“But, you are looking for someone who can create, someone who can beat a player and then put the ball in the back of the net.

“You also need someone to run in behind and Colak is not that kind of player.

“He is not a high energy player who turns defenders around and opens up big spaces in behind.”

The other option that Beale has at present is Kemar Roofe. He does, however, come with his own well documented issues.

Roofe was limited to just six appearances last term as he spent more time in the treatment room than he did on the park. The 30-year-old has shown his calibre but has so much to prove if he is to win over supporters and repay his manager.

"That is a massive if," Hateley said when asked about keeping Roofe fit and available for action. "But he can make an impact, one hundred per cent.

"If you can get 35 games out of Roofe, he will be high 20s or 30 goals a season. That is what he does.

"I like what he brings. He scores goals. He has got that devilment about him as well, which I like in a goal scorer.

That is sensational! 😲



A moment of magic from Kemar Roofe! ✨



Rangers are off to the perfect start in Europe! ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/eHykkDWLYu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2020

"He doesn’t mind being knocked about. I like all that, but you need to have that physical strength and ability to be able to bounce off people, recover and go again.

"His career has been blighted by injuries. It has been stop start, stop start, stop start at Leeds, over in Europe and at Rangers. How old is he now?

"You get your strength when you are 17 to 20, you get a strength between 23 and 28. My strength came between 30 and 34. So let’s hope he has got my strength!"

Morelos was the headline departure of the end of the season but Rangers also said farewell to legendary keeper Allan McGregor and stalwarts of 55 in Scott Arfield, Ryan Kent and Filip Helander.

Beale offered an insight into the future with the acquisitions of Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin during the January transfer window and another handful of fresh faces will follow.

READ MORE: Jack Butland can pick up from Allan McGregor and be a new Rangers hero

But Hateley knows there is a balance to be struck between old and new as Beale transforms the squad and builds a team.

“He needs people who can compete and want to win games," Hateley said. “I think both have done very well so far and that is encouraging.

“Todd has looked like someone who enjoys being here. I am looking forward to seeing him again next season with his qualities. I think having him in the team will be a goalscorer's dream.

“I was quite surprised with Scotty because he has always brought something to the team.

“He is also a good guy in the dressing room and knows that the football club is all about.

“Steven Davis is another one and these are the type of players you need to have around the club."