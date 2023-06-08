Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union have agreed a new pay deal with ScotRail amid ongoing action on cross-border services.
Strikes have taken place on services from Edinburgh and Glasgow to London, with the RMT in dispute with Avanti West Coast over pay and conditions.
Action on ScotRail ended in November when a settlement was reached, though strikes involving Network Rail also affected service until a deal was reached in March.
On Thursday the union announced that it had reached a new deal with ScotRail, contrasting it with 14 companies, including Avanti West Coast, with which there is still a dispute.
Read More: Blacklisting, Brexit and Burley: The rise of RMT firebrand Mick Lynch
Members voted to accept a 5 per cent uplift, with some of the lowest-paid receiving up to 8%.
General Secretary Mick Lynch said: "This was a tough negotiation and our members have voted to accept this modest pay deal.
"We have managed to negotiate this deal like many others on the railways including in Wales, the English regions and now Scotland.
"Where the DfT has the controlling mandate for 14 train operators, RMT has had a yearlong dispute with multiple strikes.
"Scotrail members have benefited from annual pay rises and extra value added to their overall pay packages, unlike RMT members on 14 rail operators, some of whom have not had a pay rise in 4 years."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here