Strikes have taken place on services from Edinburgh and Glasgow to London, with the RMT in dispute with Avanti West Coast over pay and conditions.

Action on ScotRail ended in November when a settlement was reached, though strikes involving Network Rail also affected service until a deal was reached in March.

On Thursday the union announced that it had reached a new deal with ScotRail, contrasting it with 14 companies, including Avanti West Coast, with which there is still a dispute.

Members voted to accept a 5 per cent uplift, with some of the lowest-paid receiving up to 8%.

General Secretary Mick Lynch said: "This was a tough negotiation and our members have voted to accept this modest pay deal.

"We have managed to negotiate this deal like many others on the railways including in Wales, the English regions and now Scotland.

"Where the DfT has the controlling mandate for 14 train operators, RMT has had a yearlong dispute with multiple strikes.

"Scotrail members have benefited from annual pay rises and extra value added to their overall pay packages, unlike RMT members on 14 rail operators, some of whom have not had a pay rise in 4 years."