A consultation is to take place on the design proposals for the next phase of the Avenues Project in Glasgow's east end.
The in-person consulation on the proposals for Duke Street and John Knox Street in Dennistoun will begin in the area on Thursday, June 15.
A four-week online consultation will also begin that day.
The £21.3million Avenues Plus programme will see the development of a series of high-quality walking, wheeling and cycling links with communities on the fringes of the city centre, with additional features including secure cycling storage hubs and community engagement activities to encourage the use of these links, which will bring a range of benefits to Glasgow.
The Avenues Plus project is funded by the Places for Everyone programme, an active travel infrastructure programme backed by the Scottish Government and administered by Sustrans Scotland.
The project will complement the wider Avenues programme in Glasgow city centre, with the latter funded through the Glasgow City Region City Deal.
The Duke Street (High Street to Bellgrove Street) & John Knox Street (Castle Street to Duke Street) element is one of four in the Avenues Plus project, with the others located at Cowcaddens Road (from Cambridge Street to North Hanover Street); Dobbie's Loan (from North Hanover Street to Canal Street); and South Portland Street (from Carlton Place suspension bridge to Norfolk Street).
There will be a drop-in session as part of the consultation at Dennistoun Library between 2 - 6.30pm on June 15, with opportunities to find out more about the project in different locations on Duke Street and John Knox Street throughout the day.
The four-week online consultation will be available at www.ironsidefarrar.com/glasgowavenues/consultation from 15 June.
Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "The Duke Street & John Knox Street Avenues Plus project will bring economic, environmental, health and social benefits to everyone who lives and works in the area.
"Like the rest of the Avenues Plus programme, this work will improve connections and opportunities for active travel between local communities and the nearby city centre, so it’s important that people take part in this consultation to give their views on the design proposals."
