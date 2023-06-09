The Met Office yellow warning comes into force at midday on Sunday and extends through to 9pm on Sunday evening.

Forecasters add that in addition to heavy rain, some areas could experience hail.

Regions and local authorities covered by the warning include Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Strathclyde, Dumfries & Galloway and West Lothian.

The warning reads: “High temperatures on Sunday will trigger a scattering of showers across the warning area, some of which are likely to be torrential and thundery, perhaps bringing a few places 30-40 mm in an hour.

"The odd place, affected by multiple showers, could see more than this, perhaps in excess of 60 mm in a few hours, this being most likely across Wales and central England.

"As well as rain, additional hazards will be hail, strong gusts of wind, and lightning will be additional hazards. Despite this, many places in the warning area will remain dry, or only see small amounts of rain, due to the scattered nature of the heaviest showers.”