Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit parts of Scotland on Sunday afternoon.
The Met Office yellow warning comes into force at midday on Sunday and extends through to 9pm on Sunday evening.
Forecasters add that in addition to heavy rain, some areas could experience hail.
Regions and local authorities covered by the warning include Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Strathclyde, Dumfries & Galloway and West Lothian.
READ MORE: Firecrews remain at site of Campsie wildfire as blaze warning extended
The warning reads: “High temperatures on Sunday will trigger a scattering of showers across the warning area, some of which are likely to be torrential and thundery, perhaps bringing a few places 30-40 mm in an hour.
⚠️ YELLOW WEATHER WARNING⚠️— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 9, 2023
The @metoffice have issued a YELLOW weather warning for 🌩️ thunderstorms⛈️
Sunday (11/06) 12:00- 21:00
More information can be found here: https://t.co/9H11MtJ7js#TakeCare pic.twitter.com/rengAqd7uZ
"The odd place, affected by multiple showers, could see more than this, perhaps in excess of 60 mm in a few hours, this being most likely across Wales and central England.
"As well as rain, additional hazards will be hail, strong gusts of wind, and lightning will be additional hazards. Despite this, many places in the warning area will remain dry, or only see small amounts of rain, due to the scattered nature of the heaviest showers.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here