Shane Sutherland has blasted Inverness Caledonian Thistle for releasing him via email.
The striker has taken to social media to reveal that he was let go by the club without any face-to-face conversation.
The striker has been out injured for a year and has taken to Twitter to lay bare all of his claims.
He's accused the Championship side of telling him that it would be cheaper for him to retire.
He also claimed that the club's physio didn't contact him for weeks while he waited on a race to help fix his injury problems.
Another claim made was that his family had to help cover some of the medical bills for his treatment, after suffering an ACL injury last year while playing Arbroath in the play-offs.
He didn't feature at all this season after suffering from a serious injury, meaning he missed the run to the Scottish Cup final for the club.
It was the player's second spell at the Highland club.
And while the 32-year-old admits it was unlikely he was going to be offered a new deal, he is angry and upset by the way he's been treated upon his release.
He tweeted: "Nine years between two different spells at ICT has come to an end today, that’s football I’ve not played in a year so in terms of the contract not being extended as they say that’s life, but to find out via an email after such a difficult year with the injury wasn’t a nice read.
“Especially when the injury is still ongoing and I had been waiting five weeks for a brace to try and help get to the bottom of the issue. Suppose not hearing from the physio about it in three/four weeks and hearing it would be 'cheaper if I didn’t play again' and a Zoom call with a guy who had never met me or seen a scan when telling me 'I would need to think about retiring' that I was never ever going to get the support I needed to get back on the pitch.
“Luckily enough I’ve had the support of teammates constantly throughout the season and can’t thank them enough and wish everyone of them all the best where they play next season and the rest of their career.
“Finally I see light at the end of the tunnel with the support of my family helping me pay for what I need I’ve been to bale to reach out to a specialist who is confident he will have me back playing asap with the right rehab program this time after minor surgery on Wednesday.
“The hard work starts again now to get back to doing what I ain’t ready to give up cause it would be ‘cheaper’. I’ll make sure I have the right people I trust this time to get me back on the pitch in the best possible condition in the right way.
“Rubbish way to end the last three years at ICT, it was a no-brainer to come back when I had the opportunity and to see my son run about with Sutherland 11 on the back of his football shirt, to win players player of the year and make it over 150 for the club all things that I’m proud of and I’ll be able to look back after the disappointment of things settles and sit down and know I had given everything I could whilst I was on the pitch and trying to get back on the pitch which I now know I will get back on the grass scoring a few more goals yet.”
