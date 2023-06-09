Fire crews were called to reports of a campervan having caught fire on the A87 near the Glengarry view point around 30 miles north of Fort William on Wednesday.

Crews from Fort Augustus Fire Station worked alongside crews from Kyle of Lochalsh & Fort William to bring the blaze under control.

Fort Augustus Fire Station took to Facebook to share photos of the completely burnt-out campervan as well as the charred hillside in the aftermath of the fire.

The post read: “It’s been a very busy few weeks for your local fire crew and with no rain in the forecast it could continue to stay busy. The crew were paged to a campervan that had caught fire on the A87 just past the Glengarry view point.

“Due to the recent dry weather the fire caught onto the near side hill causing another wildfire, Fort Augustus worked alongside crews from Kyle of Lochalsh & Fort William to bring the fires under control.”

The fire forced the closure of the A87 between Invergarry and Bun Loyne for around two hours, requiring drivers to make a near 28 mile diversion.

A “very high” warning for an increased risk of wildfires is in place until Saturday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue alert warns members of the public that even the smallest fire can spread uncontrollably and devastate entire hillsides.