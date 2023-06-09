Over 100 competitors and five e-sports superstars from around the world will compete for the £100,000 prize pool on Saturday June 10.

Fortnite has 400 million players globally and 3 million people playing at any given time on average, establishing itself as one of the most popular video games in the world.

Dubbed Red Bull Contested, it is the first live major Fortnite tournament to come to the UK, bringing together some of the world’s biggest Fortnite stars for one action-packed day.

The format has been specifically created for the event to offer a unique spectacle. The world's best players will battle it out over eight rounds, but in a twist on the conventional scoring system in the final four rounds, eliminations will be worth double.

The organisers say that this scoring system will “force players to adopt new aggressive strategies to stay in the hunt for the crown, while also incentivising the lower-ranked players to play more aggressively, promising fans an unforgettable finale.”

One of the superstars competing is Jaden “Wolfiez” Ashman, who is the UK’s hopeful, was the youngest-ever e-sports player to win a million dollars at the age of just 15 years old.

Ashman has experience in Fortnite competitions and previously finished runner-up in the duos event at Epic Games’ official Fortnite World Cup in New York in 2019. Landing him and his teammate Dave John (Rojo) £1.8 million in prize money.

Jaden has said that he hasn’t “played in front of a big crowd in a while, so I’m really looking forward to it, especially with the UK behind me!”

Adding that, “this is a great opportunity for newcomers to get into the competitive scene. It’s going to be different, but I think it’s a good thing.”

The event will be broadcast live on Red Bull Twitch and Red Bull Gaming YouTube. Tickets are still available to buy for those aged over 16.