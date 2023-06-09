The former cabinet minister yesterday demanded in Holyrood that Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross make "a personal statement" to retract comments he made in the chamber the previous week when the Tory MSP raised Homeless Project Scotland's situation.

Mr Brown called on Mr Ross to "correct the record" and "to explain why he pursued a misleading line of questioning in last week’s session of First Minister’s questions".

In a point of order at the end of First Minister's Questions he told the chamber: "We know that the Conservatives will oppose virtually any measure addressing climate change but, last Thursday, while questioning the First Minister, Douglas Ross attempted to discredit the new low-emission zone in Glasgow. He stated: 'Homeless Project Scotland was refused an exemption to use a refrigerated van within the restricted area.'

"He went on to heavily imply that the LEZ was condemning the charity to being unable to do the work that it wants to do. Of course, he failed to clarify that Glasgow City Council had, in fact, given an exemption to Homeless Project Scotland so that it could continue its work."

Mr Brown continued: "Additionally, after the end of First Minister’s questions, Douglas Ross proceeded to share his misleading assertion further on social media and, to date, has not removed that post."

He continued: "Presiding Officer, I seek your advice about how we can ensure that opposition leaders such as Douglas Ross do not knowingly mislead this chamber.

"Can you inform Parliament whether Douglas Ross has made any attempt to correct the record or seek your permission to make a statement so that he can explain why he thought that it was acceptable to pursue a misleading line of questioning during First Minister’s questions?"

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone said it was up to a MSP to make a request regarding a personal statement and no request had been made by Mr Ross.

But this morning Homeless Project Scotland took to Twitter to say Mr Brown was wrong, insist the LEZ was continuing to cause problems for them and urge the SNP and First Minister to assist them.

"We are disappointed with Keith Brown as he misrepresents Homeless Project Scotland yesterday in parliament challenging Douglas Ross for raising the very serious matter about Glasgow City Council refusing our fridge van along with our other three vehicles into the LEZ zone," a statement released on Twitter said.

The group went onto say that "for the last week we have not been able to bring our emergency street outreach vehicles into the city".

The statement added: "We would appreciate if Keith Brown would support us instead of misrepresenting us. Douglas Ross was right on this occasion and we are still suffering today as a result of LEZ.

"Humza Yousaf it would be better if your Scottish Government and the SNP supported use rather than hindering us."

The SNP has been approached for comment.