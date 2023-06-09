The document has been unveiled by Cleland Snedden, the petition officer, who is also the returning officer for South Lanarkshire council.

Ms Ferrier, a former SNP MP, who is currently an independent MP, was banned for 30 days from the Commons this week.

MPs voted in favour of the ban after the Westminster standards watchdog recommended the suspension after she was found guilty in court of breaking lockdown restrictions, including travelling by train after contracting the virus.

Details of the petition have been published on the South Lanarkshire council website this afternoon published the document.

The document states: "There will be a petition to decide whether Margaret Ferrier, the MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West should lose her seat as an MP, and a by-election held to decide who would be the MP for that constituency.

"The petition has been started because Margaret Ferrier, MP has been suspended from sitting in the House of Comments for a period of 30 days for breaching the code of conduct for MPs."

It says the signing period is from 9am on Tuesday 20 June 2023 to 5pm on Monday 31 July 2023.

The designated petition signing places are located at:

Blantyre Leisure Centre, Glasgow Road, Blantyre G72 0JS

Cambuslang Institute, 37 Greenlees Road, Cambuslang G72 8JE

Fernhill Community Centre, 12 Auchenlarie Drive, Fernhill, Rutherglen G73 4EQ

Rutherglen Town Hall, 139 Main Street, Rutherglen G73 2JJ

South Lanarkshire Council Election Office, Beckford Street, Hamilton ML3 0BT

South Lanarkshire Lifestyles Eastfield, Glenside Drive, Rutherglen G73 3LW

South Lanarkshire Lifestyles Fairhill, Neilsland Road, Hamilton ML3 8HJ

The Petition will be available from 9am until 5pm each working day within the Petition

The council stated that extended opening hours would be available on:

9am to 8pm on Monday 26 June 2023,

Tuesday 4 July 2023,

Wednesday 12 July 2023,

Thursday 20 July 2023, and Thursday 27 July 2023

9am to 1pm on Saturday 1 July 2023 and Saturday 22 July 2023

Voters are eligible to sign the petition if they are a Registered Parliamentary Elector for the Rutherglen and Hamilton West Constituency and aged 18 or over (or the date of their 18th birthday is before the end of the signing period).

New applications to sign the petition by post must be received by the Electoral Registration Office no later than 5pm on 14 July 2023

New applications to sign the petition by proxy must be received by the Electoral Registration Office no later than 5pm on 21 July 2023

Publication of 10% threshold

After receiving the Speaker’s notice under section 5 of the Recall of MP’s Act 2015 the Petition Officer herewith gives public notice of:

(a) the number of persons who are entitled to sign the petition as 81,124

(b) the number of persons who would need to sign the petition for the petition to be successful in accordance with section 14 of the Recall of MP’s Act 2015(a) (determination of whether recall petition successful) as 8,113

If the petition is successful Ms Ferrier would see be sacked as an MP and a by election in the seat called.

Scottish Labour, who selected teacher Michael Shanks to fight any by-election, believes they can take a seat they last won in 2017.

Ms Ferrier won the seat in 2019 with a 5,230 majority.

The SNP had not selected a by-election candidate for the constituency.