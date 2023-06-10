The 26-year-old passed his medical at The Den on Saturday and has now finalised a move to bring an end to his Easter Road career.

Nisbet has put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract with Millwall and will have the option of an extra term come the summer of 2026.

The £2million fee includes add-ons for a player that has been an integral part of the Hibernian squad over the past three seasons.

Nisbet opted against making a move to Millwall during the January transfer window as he decided to remain in Edinburgh and help Lee Johnson's side during the second half of the season.

But he has now completed a switch to the Championship promotion hopefuls as boss Gary Rowett has seen off competition from a host of English rivals.

Speaking last month about his call to reject a move, Nisbet said: Football’s a short career and you have to make important decisions.

"It’s life-changing money but for me just to come back from a major injury it was just about a feeling that I wanted to stay here til the end of the season or further.

“Sometimes you just get a feeling it’s not the right time to go. Maybe it was too soon after the ACL and I just wanted to get settled a bit more before I go.

"If I go this summer, or January or next summer it’s about feeling settled. I made the right decision. I’ve come back in, played well, scored goals and put myself in the shop window for the Scotland team as well.

“It was the right decision and we just need to see what happens from here. It was more down to me and how I was feeling at the time. Millwall understood that.

"It was about me getting that feeling that I want to come back here, keep playing and get my match sharpness and fitness again. I’ve got that now and delighted.”

Nisbet scored 12 goals in 20 appearances for Hibernian this season and attracted interest from the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City as well as Turkish giants Galatasaray.