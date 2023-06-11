The announcement last week that the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which bankrolls the rebel LIV series, were merging into a new money-sodden alliance generated the kind of mouth-gaping sense of surprise that Cilla Black used to conjure when she re-united a family with an uncle they had not seen for 42 years.

The bombshell revelation caught all and sundry on the hop amid tales of clandestine meetings and nod-and-a-wink dealings.

In the general pandemonium that ensued, it was almost easy to forget that there is another Major championship on the horizon. Given the veil of secrecy that was shrouded over the formation of golf’s new coalition, it is perhaps fitting that the third Major of the men’s season is being held at Los Angeles Country Club, which sits just a dinky wedge away from Hollywood.

It is a place so exclusive, you probably had more chance of getting a tip off about the covert conversations about that merger than you had of getting through the gates of this plush paradise of privilege and privacy.

“I’ve not played there, I’ll sort of lay my eyes on it on Monday when I get to LA,” said Rory McIlroy as he prepared for a step into the unknown.

This staging of the 123rd US Open will be the first time the championship has been in the Los Angeles area since 1948, when the great Ben Hogan triumphed at Riviera, a year before the devastating car crash that almost cost him his life.

Here in 2023, not many of the main movers and shakers will have much idea of the LA Country Club’s golfing nooks and crannies although Scottie Scheffler, the world No.1, and 2021 Open champion Collin Morikawa, were both part of the USA Walker Cup side which thumped GB&I 19-7 on this patch of land in 2017.

Scheffler comes into another Major week in fine fettle. With two PGA Tour wins, and a second place in last month’s PGA Championship, the 26-year-old’s 2023 has been wonderfully consistent and he has not finished outside of the top 12 in 13 starts this season.

Matt Fitzpatrick, who claimed the US Open last year with a nine-iron approach for the ages, had his own reconnaissance mission earlier in the campaign and the defending champion liked what he saw.

“The big thing is around the greens,” he said. “You can’t miss them. I think it’s going to be really difficult to make up and downs. It definitely strikes me as a US Open style course. You’ve got to be really strong tee to green. To defend any title is great. To defend a US Open is 10 million times better.”

Scheffler and Fitzpatrick are already Major champions. One man trying to clamber into that pantheon is Norway’s Viktor Hovland. Like an overworked Avon lady, Hovland continues to knock on the doors.

The 25-year-old, who was fourth in last year’s Open at St Andrews, was right in the thick of it again at April’s Masters but slithered out of the running on the final day with a 74. At May’s PGA Championship, meanwhile, he played second fiddle to the imperious Brooks Koepka and shared the runners-up prize.

Fresh from a fine, play-off victory at The Memorial the other week, Hovland heads for Hollywood with momentum and lofty morale.

“Just being in contention as many times as I’ve been over the last year is a great sign in itself,” he said.

“Obviously, I would’ve liked to have finished off a few more tournaments. The PGA was a great step in the right direction. I didn’t really feel like I backed down that Sunday. Brooks went out there and earned it.

“You’ve just got to keep learning from it instead of thinking, ‘okay, here we go again, I’m not going to win this week’. You’ve just got to keep fighting.”

The fighting may be over in golf’s battle of attrition but the unlikely ceasefire has led to more questions than answers. A Major championship may just provide some much-needed relief from the tumult. Hooray for Hollywood indeed.