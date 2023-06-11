Josh Taylor spoke about moving up to welterweight imminently after suffering the first defeat of his career to Teofimo Lopez in New York on Saturday night.
The 32-year-old Scot started the defence of his WBO and Ring Magazine super-lightweight titles at The Theater at Madison Square Garden looking like he had the measure of his Brooklyn opponent.
However Lopez, 25, soon grew in confidence and by the end of 12 gruelling rounds there was no doubt about the result.
Two judges called it 115-113 for the home fighter, with the other scoring it 117-111, confirming Lopez a two-weight world champion by unanimous decision.
Following a first loss in 20 fights, Taylor stressed his desire for a rematch but admitted that he would be “more comfortable” stepping up to the next weight division.
He told Sky Sports Boxing: “I would love to do it again and fight him again. Back home, why not?
“But the ball is in his court, he is the champion.
“I would love to do it again but most likely I will probably be moving up to welter now.
“As I have been saying for ages the move up to welter is imminent.
“I could do 140 again but I would be more comfortable at 147.”
It was Taylor’s first bout since his contentious win over Englishman Jack Catterall in February 2022 and it was another difficult night as he struggled to find solutions to the problems posed by Lopez, who was slick and powerful with his punches and evasive in defence.
The Scot refused to blame the long lay-off for his performance as he accepted defeat with humility.
He said: “The last two rounds, the championship rounds I didn’t do enough. The better man won on the night.
“I just wasn’t (at my) best, far from it. It is what it is.
“I am absolutely devastated but I will come again. He’s the champion. I would love to do it again. I know I can win.
“I know I can beat him but last night he was the better man so I have no excuses.”
Lopez said after the fight: “Josh Taylor is a tough dude. I can see why he beat so many fighters but you have to counter the counter-puncher, you have to outsmart the man and get in there and I did that. I think I did enough.”
