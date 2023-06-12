DISABLED people are among those hardest hit by rising energy bills, new research shows.
A report by statutory consumer body Consumer Scotland found some disabled people are more likely to face additional costs, with potentially severe consequences for their health.
In the case of energy, this includes the inability to pay for the charging of medical equipment, such as stairlifts, hospice beds, electric wheelchairs, ventilators, and hoists.
They may also find it more difficult to maintain their heating needs or undertake basic essential tasks such as washing, laundry or cooking.
This is likely to result in consequences for mental health and general health, which in some cases can be severe - as well as greater risks for fuel poverty.
The Health, Disability and the Energy Crisis report, based on a YouGov survey commissioned by Consumer Scotland, found:
• 52% of disabled people reported they were unable to heat their home to a comfortable level compared with 36% of non-disabled people
• 47% of disabled people reported that they were struggling to keep up with their energy bills compared with 29% of non-disabled people
• 47% of disabled people reported that they had cut back on food compared with 32% of non-disabled people
• 72% of disabled people reported the energy crisis had an impact on their mental health compared with 64% of non-disabled people while 68% also said the energy crisis was having an impact on their physical health compared with 54% of non-disabled people
Energy Policy Manager Grace Remmington said: “Our initial evidence suggests disabled people may not be sufficiently covered by current social support or energy crisis support.
“The findings have highlighted the need for the government and the energy sector to identify where there may be future opportunities to provide greater support for disabled people who rely on energy to meet their essential needs.
“In the longer term, future affordability interventions should consider the fact that some disabled people face increased essential costs.”
Consumer Scotland - a statutory body set up by the Scottish Parliament to research issues of consumer harm - intends to conduct further work to improve data and analysis on the increased energy costs that disabled people face and potential mechanisms to provide support.
It will report its findings back to MSPs and the Scottish Government.
