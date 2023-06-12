Both the north of Scotland and the south, including the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway, are likely to see storms develop in the afternoon.

The Met Office has issued two yellow warnings for thunderstorms north of the border which will remain in place from 12pm to 9pm today.

The mercury is expected to still pass 20C in many parts of the country and the central belt will avoid the thunder weather.

Aberdeenshire, Perth and Kinross, Moray, and the Highlands are being warned of the potential for sudden flooding and transport difficulties.

Southwest Scotland is also facing stormy conditions which could also lead to power cuts.

Alongside flash flooding and lightning, there is a chance the storms could also bring hail to the areas.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said that these areas could see up to 50mm of rain in an hour during the storms.

He said: “On Monday, we’re expecting a fine and hot start, temperatures rising fairly quickly during the course of the morning under strong early summer sunshine and that’s likely to spark a few thundery showers.

“Parts of Wales and England will see 30mm of rain in an hour, 60 to 80mm in some spots.

“North parts of Northern Ireland, south-west Scotland and the Highlands could see 20 to 30mm of rain in an hour during the thunderstorms, and 40 to 50mm in some spots.

“Potentially we are looking at a month’s worth of rain falling."

A statement from the Met Office adds: "Although some places will miss them, thunderstorms are likely to develop over parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland from early Monday afternoon.

"These will be fairly slow moving with the potential for large rainfall amounts in a short period of time.

"Frequent lightning is also likely to be a hazard along with hail."